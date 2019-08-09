AA (LON:AA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 91.67 ($1.20).

Shares of AA opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.69) on Monday. AA has a 12-month low of GBX 44.98 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.40 ($1.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

In related news, insider John L. Leach bought 57,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £33,740.92 ($44,088.49).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

