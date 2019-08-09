$9.57 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post $9.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.05 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $10.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $46.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.30 million to $50.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.93 million, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $61.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,722.22%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

IMGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 32,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,284. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $426.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.