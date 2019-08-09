$732.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to post $732.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $718.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.05 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $737.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 64.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,880 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

