$71.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to announce $71.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Exfo posted sales of $69.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $286.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.45 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $314.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,341. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

