58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.91

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 63491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.
WUBA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 58.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in 58.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
