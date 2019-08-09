58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.91

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 63491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

WUBA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 58.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in 58.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

