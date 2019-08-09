4,850 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 240,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:MTX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

