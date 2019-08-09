$46.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $46.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. First Financial posted sales of $37.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $170.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.10 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.85 million, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $193.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in First Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Financial by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 24,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $509.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.66.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

