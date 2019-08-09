$46.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $46.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. First Financial posted sales of $37.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $170.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.10 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.85 million, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $193.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in First Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Financial by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 24,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $509.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.66.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
