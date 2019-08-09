459 Shares in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 295.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL stock remained flat at $$245.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.79.

Several brokerages have commented on LLL. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on L3 Technologies to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

