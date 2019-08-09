44,194 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,650. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.