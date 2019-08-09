3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Trimmed by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 807,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $158.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

