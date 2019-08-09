3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 3M by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,682,000 after acquiring an additional 171,980 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,042,000 after acquiring an additional 90,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.13. 118,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $158.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

