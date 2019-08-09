360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of 360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), 311,762 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 million and a PE ratio of -21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 69.86, a current ratio of 69.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

360 Capital Group Company Profile (ASX:TGP)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

