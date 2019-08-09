290,937 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.75% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,391.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 403,896 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 321,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 166.2% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 261,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 162,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 278,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,085. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.