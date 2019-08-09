$271.04 Million in Sales Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce sales of $271.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.43 million and the lowest is $268.81 million. NetGear reported sales of $400.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NetGear stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27. NetGear has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $32,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 34,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,148,602.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 273,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

