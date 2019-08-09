$224.95 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to report $224.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.34 million to $227.90 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $228.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $946.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.27 million to $947.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 23,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,432,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,541,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $85,156.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,647 shares of company stock worth $14,276,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,385.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 421,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,743. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.75. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

