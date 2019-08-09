-$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.70). Obalon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($11.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.10) to ($9.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($10.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.40) to ($6.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Obalon Therapeutics.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

OBLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 237,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -5.34.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.