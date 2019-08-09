18,037 Shares in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BT. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in BT Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,919,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 898,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BT Group by 486.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 54,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BT Group by 170.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BT opened at $10.72 on Friday. BT Group plc has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6807 per share. This is a boost from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. BT Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

BT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

