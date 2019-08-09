169,518 Shares in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.09% of Nutanix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 135,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group set a $48.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

