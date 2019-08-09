13,122 Shares in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 150,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 71.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the second quarter worth $448,000.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 20,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,763. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

