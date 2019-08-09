$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,368. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,811,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 6,493.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,090,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 829,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

