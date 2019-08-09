$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

DBD traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 24,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,469. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after acquiring an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.