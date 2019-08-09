$1.09 EPS Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.88. Noble Midstream Partners also posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Rowe lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12,284.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,306,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 73.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after purchasing an additional 432,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 250,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,661. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.6418 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

