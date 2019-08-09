$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.0% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

