$0.65 EPS Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Premier reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $377,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Premier by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Premier by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Premier by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,145. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

