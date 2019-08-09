$0.61 EPS Expected for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DXP Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. DXP Enterprises reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXP Enterprises.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXPE. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on DXP Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 396.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.48. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $554.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

