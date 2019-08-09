-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Viveve Medical posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viveve Medical.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 265.51%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million.

Several brokerages have commented on VIVE. Mizuho cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 212.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,441. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

