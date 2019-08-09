-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 319.80% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBX. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners set a $6.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Heat Biologics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,958. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.91. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

