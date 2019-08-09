$0.11 EPS Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Dropbox also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

DBX stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,201,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,656. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39.

In related news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $409,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $310,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.