-$0.04 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Coeur Mining posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 8,312,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 81.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

