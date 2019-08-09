-$0.01 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 70.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,696. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 138,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

