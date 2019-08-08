ZTE (OTCMKTS:SRUXF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:SRUXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SRUXF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,884. ZTE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get ZTE alerts:

About ZTE

Sirius Minerals Plc, a fertilizer company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.