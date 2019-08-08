Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $121.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

