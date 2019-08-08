ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,869. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

