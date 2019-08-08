Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on Z. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Z traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 647,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,836. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $592,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,288,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,954,962.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $4,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,360,125 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 46,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

