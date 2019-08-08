Zibao Metals Recycling (LON:ZBO) Shares Down 16.7%

Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc (LON:ZBO)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,386% from the average session volume of 10,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $305,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Zibao Metals Recycling Company Profile (LON:ZBO)

Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in trading non-ferrous metals, principally aluminum and copper in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong.

