Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,153 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 238,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 345,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,094. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $355.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

