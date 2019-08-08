Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

NYSE:T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 5,941,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,615,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

