Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,378 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,749,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,286 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,802,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,647,000 after purchasing an additional 695,085 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 707,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 505,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PulteGroup by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 623,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 31,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other news, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $605,766.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $1,788,205. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

