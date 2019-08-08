Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.85.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $115.08. 105,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

