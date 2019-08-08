Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,232 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 470,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 74,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

RCKT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,884. The stock has a market cap of $568.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.