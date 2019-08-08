Zacks: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

