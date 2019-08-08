Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) to Buy

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,915,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

