Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

BSIG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,162. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $862.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,623,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after buying an additional 1,654,493 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,353,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after buying an additional 377,385 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 321,881 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.