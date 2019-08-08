Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) to Hold

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.32 and a current ratio of 17.32. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 38.3% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth $7,204,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

