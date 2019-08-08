Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings were in line with estimates in the second quarter of 2019. The company is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen its position through a series of portfolio, efficiency and structural measures including the decision to exit the Animal Health business unit and the Consumer Health brands-Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s. Bayer will also sell its 60% interest in German site services provider, Currenta. The company acquired Monsanto in June 2018 and the combined enterprise has strengthened its position. This will enable Bayer to bring innovations to the market faster, and provide customers with better solutions. However, the company is facing generic competition for many of its products, including the Yaz franchise (oral contraceptives). Bayer’s dependence on its pharmaceutical segment for growth is a concern.”

Get Bayer alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 264,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Bayer has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayer (BAYRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.