Zacks: Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.27 (Hold) from the eleven brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush’s rating score has declined by 0.6% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.71 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hi-Crush an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Hi-Crush news, CFO Laura C. Fulton purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael A. Oehlert purchased 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,620. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 992,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hi-Crush has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

