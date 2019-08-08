Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $56.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

In related news, VP Debra Lynn Steck sold 30,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $1,466,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

