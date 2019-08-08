Zacks: CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CRH Medical’s rating score has improved by 9.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.94 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CRH Medical an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CRH Medical from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:CRHM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 41,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

