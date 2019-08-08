Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.22. 644,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.