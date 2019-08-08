Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NUS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

